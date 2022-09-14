Look: Michigan Is Getting Criticized For Its Weak Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines have two blowout victories to start the 2022 season — earning them the No. 4 spot in the AP top-25 poll.

That being said, Jim Harbaugh and the reigning Big Ten champs haven't exactly been tested so far.

The team's first win came over Colorado State, followed by a Week 2 win over Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors and the Rams are the top-2 team's on Tom Fornelli's "bottom 25" list identifying the worst teams in college football.

"Michigan is 2-0 but beat the two worst teams in all of College Football in Hawaii and Colorado State," an Ohio State fan wrote.

Michigan's schedule doesn't really pick up anytime soon. Next weekend, the Wolverines will face off against the 1-2 UConn Huskies. The team's first game against a current top-25 team won't come until they play No. 22 Penn State on October 15.

As is the case every year, the Wolverines' biggest test of the season will come when they face off against arch-rival Ohio State in the final game of the regular season. The Buckeyes are currently ranked one spot ahead of Michigan at No. 3.

Last year, Michigan defeated Ohio State in the penultimate game of the regular season to knock the rival program out of Big Ten and College Football Playoff contention.