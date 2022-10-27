Look: Michigan Player Appears To Retweet Antisemitic Message

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan star running back Donovan Edwards has found himself under scrutiny on Thursday after he appeared to retweet an anti-semitic message on Twitter.

The tweet reads, "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." This message was accompanied by one of Kanye West's recent interviews in which he spread anti-semitic speech.

A screenshot of this tweet appears to show that it was retweeted by Edwards.

Edwards has since denied this retweet, calling it a "glitch."

"The retweet was a glitch. I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion," he wrote on Twitter.

Edwards and the undefeated Wolverines will face off against in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday.