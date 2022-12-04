Look: Michigan Players Went Viral On ESPN Sunday Afternoon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: the Michigan Wolverines enter the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan players were having some fun as they watched the "College Football Playoff Selection Show" from Indianapolis following their Big Ten Championship win.

As ESPN's Gene Wojchiechowski reported live from the Wolverines' watch party, a few players were spotted in the background playing around with the B1G trophy:

The live shot began to go viral on social media.

"These dudes in the back," a user laughed.

"We just won the College Football National Championship," a Detroit sports fan said.

"What is bruh doing with the trophy lol."

"The best part of this is the camera panning over to show more of them," another replied. "A+ work."

"Go Blue."

"I hate Michigan, but this is hilarious," a Buckeye tweeted.

"Same vibe."

With Michigan locked into the No. 2 spot in the final CFP rankings, they'll face TCU with the possibility of seeing Ohio State again in the national championship.