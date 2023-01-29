Look: Michigan President Is Ready For AFC Championship Game

Michigan president Santa Ono may be a Wolverine now but the ex-Cincinnati prez still has love for the city he once called home and considers himself "a Bearcat for life."

Ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game, Ono tweeted that it may be time for him to update his Bengals wardrobe considering his current jersey is a little out of date...

"Looking for my Bengals jersey for tonight," the UM president said. "Perhaps [it's] time for me to order a Joe Burrow jersey. My current one is still A.J. Green."

Ono's tweet got some reaction from fans on Sunday.

"We got one for you," replied NFL reporter and Ohio State alum Albert Breer.

"Go away," another user said.

"Carlos Dunlap!" another fan tweeted.

"I'd avoid repping any former Buckeyes Mr. President."

"You gotta go with Daxton Hill!" another commented.

"Chris Evans, #25, a good Michigan man!" a Wolverines fan tweeted.

The Chiefs and Bengals kickoff at 6:30 PM ET in Arrowhead.