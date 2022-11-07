Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk.

Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel the force of nature itself into the upcoming rivalry game. Taking to Twitter, Ono tried to manifest a "windy and cold" day in Ohio into existence for their November 26 clash.

"From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy and cold in that state in late November," Ono tweeted, adding a gif from Marvel's Doctor Strange that shows the title character trying to use summoning magic.

Ono's tweet is going viral with over 3,000 likes and 300 retweets since yesterday. And Michigan fans are 100-percent on board with his message:

"If you can make it happen sir, BRING IT! Go Blue!!" one user replied.

"Santa, you are the [goat] please stay the president forever!" wrote another.

"Tweets like this are what makes [Santa J Ono] special as a university president," a third wrote.

Last year Michigan shocked the world by upsetting the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in a decade en route to winning the Big Ten Championship Game and reaching the College Football Playoff.

But beating the Buckeyes in Columbus is a feat that they have not achieved since 2000. It's going to take more than some Doctor Strange magic and wishful thinking to manifest that reality.