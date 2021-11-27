The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Michigan QB Makes Awful Decision On INT

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara.MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

With the ball on the Buckeyes’ 15-yard line and a seven-point advantage, the No. 6 Wolverines looked primed to take an early 14-0 lead. But with one wrong decision for Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, the momentum took a heavy shift in favor of No. 2 Ohio State.

Taking a shot at the endzone, McNamara targeted a receiver who was completely draped in triple coverage. With a throwing window nearly impossible to hit, sophomore safety Bryson Shaw easily stepped in front of the pass for an interception at the goal line.

Take a look at the play here:

After the interception, the Buckeyes were able to drive down the field and into the redzone. While the Wolverines ultimately held the away team to a field goal, this pick resulted in a possible 10-point swing.

At the end of the first quarter, Michigan leads Ohio State 7-3.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.