Look: Michigan QB Makes Awful Decision On INT

With the ball on the Buckeyes’ 15-yard line and a seven-point advantage, the No. 6 Wolverines looked primed to take an early 14-0 lead. But with one wrong decision for Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, the momentum took a heavy shift in favor of No. 2 Ohio State.

Taking a shot at the endzone, McNamara targeted a receiver who was completely draped in triple coverage. With a throwing window nearly impossible to hit, sophomore safety Bryson Shaw easily stepped in front of the pass for an interception at the goal line.

Take a look at the play here:

PICKED OFF!@OhioStateFB intercepts Michigan to come up with the Buckeyes' first big play of the game pic.twitter.com/8XcUu7U9HV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

After the interception, the Buckeyes were able to drive down the field and into the redzone. While the Wolverines ultimately held the away team to a field goal, this pick resulted in a possible 10-point swing.

At the end of the first quarter, Michigan leads Ohio State 7-3.