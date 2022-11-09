Look: Michigan Quarterback Appears To Have Undergone Surgery

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed — confirming a season-ending surgery on the lower-body injury he suffered earlier this year.

McNamara entered the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with the Wolverines' now-starter J.J. McCarthy. He was knocked out of action during a Week 3 blowout win over UConn.

McNamara led Michigan to a College Football Playoff appearance last year, but ultimately lost the starting job to McCarthy. With a few more years of eligibility remaining for McCarthy, McNamara could very well enter the transfer portal and find a new team for the 2023 season.

With McCarthy under center, the Wolverines have notched a 9-0 record and earned a No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Even if McNamara could return later this year, the team would no doubt stick with its sophomore signal caller.

Michigan will look to continue its unbeaten season in a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.