Look: Michigan Quarterback Has A Warning For The Big Ten

Michigan checked off a number of boxes last season: beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff. But Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the program is looking for more in 2022.

Speaking with TheWolverine.com, the former five-star QB explained that with the ring ceremony behind them, Michigan is all in on an even bigger things this coming season.

Last year was in the past. We’re going to enjoy those ceremonies while they’re there, but it’s all about the coming year and all about the practices and the plays in between that come before that. It’s all about next year. ... It didn’t feel right only putting one ring on my finger, so I’m just hoping to get three more next year.

McCarthy's comments got some reaction from college football fans on Twitter.

McCarthy said he expects to be back to 100 percent in a couple of weeks after dealing with some shoulder soreness.

How many rings sit on the Wolverines' paws may ultimately come down to the right arm of No. 9.