Look: Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Getting Praised For Charity Act

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made an important announcement on Friday night.

The sophomore signal caller has pledged to donate his NIL proceeds to children's hospitals around the country through his "JJ for the Kids" foundation.

McCarthy made the announcement through a message on Twitter.

Understandably, McCarthy is receiving a great deal of praise for his selfless act of charity.

"So happy Michigan is lucky enough to have somebody like JJ," one fan wrote.

"This is respectable. You’re doing a great job J.J. Gained a lot of respect for you," another said.

"Giving Back shows Leadership! Thank you JJ," another added.

McCarthy earned the Wolverines' starting job early in the 2022 season. In his first year as a full-time starter, he led his team to a Big Ten Championship title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan will face off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.