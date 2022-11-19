Look: Michigan Star Blake Corum Returns After Suffering Scary Injury

Michigan fans have to be taking a sigh of relief at the sight of Blake Corum coming back on the field.

The Heisman hopeful running back appeared to injure his knee on a carry late in the first half and headed straight for the locker room under his own power.

As the teams returned from the halftime locker room, Corum was spotted on the sideline getting loose on the stationary bike and has since taken a carry as the third quarter got underway.

The Wolverines RB's return has since gotten some reaction from fans on social media.

"Looks to be good to go," a user replied.

"Good to see," another commented.

"We love you Blake!!" a Michigan fan exclaimed. "Plz be okay."

"From a Buckeye, glad to see him back!"

"Warrior," another tweeted.

Corum's run for 108 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries thus far, while also adding another 39 in the receiving game.