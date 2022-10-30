Look: Michigan Star Has Warning For College Football

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan star running back Blake Corum made a declaration after the Wolverines were able to recapture the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday.

It was the first time the junior had beaten Michigan State and he was loving how his team's played so far this year. Telling WXYZ Detroit:

It feels great, I was 0-2 against them until today. It feels great, we came out here and balled. Couple minor things to fix, gotta score in the red zone, but overall a great game, great performance. I’m happy.

Corum went on to second Jim Harbaugh's comments that Michigan was on a "rampage." Saying:

Sky’s the limit, like Coach Harbaugh says, if you go 8-0 you’re on a rampage. We’re officially on a rampage.

The Wolverines are barreling towards what should be an incredible heavyweight bout with No. 2 Ohio State to close out the season.

Both teams are expected to remain undefeated going into "The Game" with a CFP Playoff berth likely on the line.