Look: Michigan State Announces Big Tom Izzo News

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 26: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Tom Izzo is 67 years old and has served as head coach of Michigan State basketball for over 25 years now. But ahead of his 28th season at the helm, the Spartans have made a big decision on his future.

On Thursday, Michigan State announced that they have signed Izzo to a new contract. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. But according to their announcement, the deal is effectively a lifetime contract.

Izzo thanked the school for being his home for 40 years and looks forward to continuing to develop players for them. He also gave a shoutout to the football program, current head coach Mel Tucker and former head coach Mike Dantonio:

"Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I'm ecstatic to sign this contract," said Izzo. "It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men's basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success.

"We have worked hard to maintain championship standards and I'm as energized to coach now as I was when I started as the head coach in 1995. When you look at the last 10-12 seasons in men's basketball and football, both under Coach Dantonio and Coach Tucker, you'd be hard-pressed to find a school with more success. But I know the best is yet to come – not only for our two programs, but for the entire department. This is an exciting time for Michigan State and there's no better place to be in college athletics, with the support we have from the University, our students, our community and the tremendous Spartan alumni. I love Michigan State and I am proud and excited to continue the hard work to bring another national championship to East Lansing."

Tom Izzo's coaching journey began as head coach of Ishpeming High School in the 1970s. He parlayed that into assistant coaching jobs - first at his alma mater Northern Michigan before Jud Heathcote hired him in 1983.

Since taking over for Heathcote in 1995, Izzo has become the best coach in the program's history. He is their all-time leader in every coaching category and led them to a national title in 2000.

Izzo eats, breathes and sleeps Michigan State basketball. And he's going to continue doing so for the rest of his career.