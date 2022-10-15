Look: Michigan State Fake Field Goal Attempt Goes Horribly Wrong

With time winding down before the end of the second half, the Michigan State Spartans were forced to rush a field goal attempt.

After barley getting the snap off, the Spartans attempted an ill-advised fake. The holder rolled out to the right and threw an ugly interception as time expired.

Instead of taking a possible 24-21 lead over Wisconsin, the score was locked at 21-21.

Take a look at the play here:

Fortunately for the Spartans, this mistake didn't come back to bite them. The team ended up taking down the Badgers with a final score of 34-28, moving their season record to 3-4.

This was the only turnover of the game for Michigan State. Wisconsin finished the game with two turnovers: one interception and one fumble.

This win breaks a four-game losing streak for the Spartans. The team will look to continue its forward momentum into a rivalry matchup against Michigan next weekend.