Look: Michigan State Scores Controversial Touchdown vs. Michigan

At the start of the second quarter during today’s marquee matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State, Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker busted out a 27-yard touchdown run.

Upon first glance, the score looked unquestioned as Walker made his way past the goal line with no Wolverine defenders in sight. But with a closer look in slow motion, the validity of the touchdown was called into question.

With an all-too-common mistake in every level of football, Walker seemed to drop the ball right as he crossed the goal line.

It looked as though the Michigan State RB lost control of the ball before breaking the plane, but the officials elected to go with the original call on the field.

Take a look at the play here:

TD or nah? pic.twitter.com/zll9MqS5zX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

With the ball going out the back of the end zone, the play would’ve resulted in a touchback for Michigan had the controversial call been overturned.

In what is set to be a closely-contested, back-and-fourth contest, this call has some major implications. At the time of this first touchdown for the Spartans, the home team was trailing the Wolverines 10-0. Now, with another rushing touchdown for Walker, Michigan State lead the game 14-13 midway through the second quarter.

Get ready for what should be a wild finish in East Lansing.