Look: Michigan's Kicker Takes Shot At SEC After Game-Winning Field Goal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

All-American kicker Jake Moody took a shot at the SEC after his game-winning field goal at Michigan Stadium.

When asked about kicking in the cold, windy conditions in Ann Arbor, Moody expressed his thoughts on the difference between kicking in the Big Ten and SEC.

“It’s not the SEC. You’ve got to deal with some tough wind conditions. It’s freezing out there," he said after the 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

With this game-winning field goal, Moody set the all-time program record for made field goal kicks in Michigan football history.

This win keeps the Wolverines in excellent position to make a push for the College Football Playoff. Next weekend, the team will face off against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes — another undefeated Big Ten squad.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are currently the only SEC team in the College Football Playoff top 4.