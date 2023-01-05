Look: Michigan's President Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Rumors

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As is typical for the college football offseason, the Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are beginning to swirl.

Similarly to this past offseason, Harbaugh is already being named as a possible option to jump to the NFL level. The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos have both reportedly targeted the veteran head coach.

Michigan president Santa Ono hopes these rumors aren't true.

“He’s a great coach,” Ono said, per The Michigan Insider. “I hope we can keep him.”

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten titles and two straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Unfortunately, their National Championship hopes were cut short by a loss to No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract with Michigan prior to the 2022 season. The deal runs through the 2026 campaign.

The rumor mill will no doubt continue to churn as the offseason goes on.