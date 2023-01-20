Look: Mike Brey's Comment About Notre Dame Football Going Viral

Mike Brey is retiring from his longtime position as head coach of the Notre Dame basketball program at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 63-year-old program leader held a press conference to make his official announcement on Friday. The press conference was held in the Notre Dame football media room.

Brey kicked off the press conference with a quick joke about the Fighting Irish facilities.

"I've gotta step down to get the football press conference room? It's unbelievable, man. I finally got over here," he said.

Take a look at the viral moment here:

"Wouldn't be a @NDMikeBrey press conference without an opening funny," the basketball program wrote on Twitter.

This is Brey's 23rd and final season at the helm for Notre Dame basketball. His Fighting Irish career features 13 NCAA appearances and a .641 win-loss percentage.

This year's team is off to a rough start with a 9-10 record, but perhaps the team can turn things up in order to send Brey out on a high note.