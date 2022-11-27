Look: Mike Evans Reveals His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It's always cool to hear who some of the game's top players believe are the best at their position.

And during a recent appearance on "The Von Cast," Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans revealed who he believes are the top-five wideouts in the NFL.

I hate doing top-five because its so hard... I'll do top-five current right now. Not including myself, will go: Davante Adams, [Stefon] Diggs, [Justin Jefferson], Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase.

Fans reacted to Evans' list on Twitter.

"Not having Cooper Kupp in there is disrespectful," a user replied.

"Honestly have it in whatever order you want but this list is pretty accurate," another said. "[Justin Jefferson] is gonna be number 1 on everyone's board after this year."

"'Not including myself.'"

"What else does Kupp have to do," a Rams fan asked. "None of them have a triple crown so it shouldn’t be a debate."

"Any top 5 WR list without Cooper Kupp feels wrong."

Who's cracking your top-five?