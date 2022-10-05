Look: Mike Greenberg Made Stunning Eating Habits Admission

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Mike Greenberg doesn't believe in finger foods.

Appearing on "Slow News Day" with The Ringer's Kevin Clark, the longtime ESPN on-air personality asserted that there is nothing that shouldn't be eaten without utensils.

"They have forks and knives for a reason," Greenberg explained. "There is nothing you should not eat with a knife and fork except things that must be eaten with a spoon. You should eat all things with utensils. Everything should be eaten via some vessel."

Greeny went on to say its become a point of contention on Super Bowl Sunday when he's eating wings with a fork and knife or even the occasional New York City slice of pizza.

Listeners reacted to Greenberg's admission on social media.

"#cancelgreenberg," tweeted Ramie Makhlouf.

"NYC pizza… with a fork and knife…" another user replied.

"Greeny needs to be cancelled."

"Absolute psychopath."

"I’ve never been more scared of another human being in my life," another said.

How are we feeling about this?