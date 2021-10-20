Look: Mike Greenberg Moment On ‘NBA Countdown’ Going Viral

ESPN’s new NBA Countdown crew is on full display on Wednesday night.

The Worldwide Leader’s new Countdown crew, which is hosted by longtime ESPN personality Mike Greenberg, made its debut on Wednesday night prior to tipoff between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

This year’s Countdown show will vary based on the day of the week, but tonight, we have Greenberg alongside Michael Wilbon, Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose.

We had a pretty funny moment before tipoff. Knicks star Julius Randle was interviewed by the Countdown crew. Following the interview, he dapped up Rose, Smith and Wilbon. Greenberg went in for a handshake, but Randle didn’t connect.

Well, that was awkward.

The Knicks and the Celtics are set to open their respective seasons on Wednesday night, with the game tipping off shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game is airing on ESPN.