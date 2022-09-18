Look: Mike Greenberg Reacts To Shocking Win On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Mike Greenberg knows exactly how hard it can be to be a Jets fan. And even before Sunday's miraculous win in Cleveland, the ESPN anchor believed there was hope.

"For the Jets, this season is gonna be about showing improvement. They did that today. And there is a lot of room to get better. Frustrating to lose, of course, but today was a step in the right direction."

Fans hopped in the comments to let Greeny know it's never over until it's over.

"Apologize to Saleh."

"This didn’t age all that well…" replied Mike Lupica.

"What an idiot this guy is!" Greenberg said.

"Shut the hell up."

When's the last time the Jets had this kind of early season optimism?