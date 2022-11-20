Look: Mike Greenberg's Reaction To Jets Loss Is Going Viral
ESPN's Mike Greenberg (along with the rest of Jets Nation) is sick following the team's last-second loss on a punt return TD.
Taking to Twitter, Greeny said: "The more I think about that game the more I think I want to throw up."
Fans reacted to Greenberg's tweet on a dark Sunday in Gotham.
"I’m glad we don’t even feel enough to want to throw up anymore," a Panthers fan commented.
"I feel as a Jets fan, we gotta be used to the L’s at this point," another user replied. "However frustrating they may be."
"Current state: #Jets."
"The longer it takes for them to cut Wilson, the longer we'll be wasting the talent on the rest of the roster," another said. "What a shame that the failure of one position can cost a team everything, no matter the talent everywhere else on the roster."
"They lost in the most Jets way possible."
A tough one to stomach for fans of Gang Green.