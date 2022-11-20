Look: Mike Greenberg's Reaction To Jets Loss Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

ESPN's Mike Greenberg (along with the rest of Jets Nation) is sick following the team's last-second loss on a punt return TD.

Taking to Twitter, Greeny said: "The more I think about that game the more I think I want to throw up."

Fans reacted to Greenberg's tweet on a dark Sunday in Gotham.

"I’m glad we don’t even feel enough to want to throw up anymore," a Panthers fan commented.

"I feel as a Jets fan, we gotta be used to the L’s at this point," another user replied. "However frustrating they may be."

"Current state: #Jets."

"The longer it takes for them to cut Wilson, the longer we'll be wasting the talent on the rest of the roster," another said. "What a shame that the failure of one position can cost a team everything, no matter the talent everywhere else on the roster."

"They lost in the most Jets way possible."

A tough one to stomach for fans of Gang Green.