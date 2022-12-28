Look: Mike Gundy Threatens To Revoke Reporter's Access Over Question

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaves the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night the Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by a final score of 24-17.

After the game, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was furious with a reporter's question. The reporter asked about potential staff changes, which sent Gundy off.

"Do you think I would tell you about staff changes?" Gundy asked before the reporter responded, "no." The coach then followed up with, "Then why would you ask?"

After the reporter responded, "I have to it's my job," Gundy threatened to cut the reporter's access to the team.

Okay, well, I might have to cut you out. I mean, don't be an ass," he fired back. "Really? I mean this is those people's lives, people's families. Don't mess with people's families."

Here's the full exchange.

Video of the exchange quickly went viral on social media due to the uncomfortable nature. It's ridiculous for Gundy to threaten a reporter over asking about staff changes heading into a new season.

The football world wasn't too pleased with Gundy's reaction.