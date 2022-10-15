Look: Mike Hart Is Back On Michigan Sideline Today
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back on the Wolverines sideline this afternoon after his scary medical incident last Saturday.
A Michigan spokesperson confirmed this news to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.
During the first half of last week's game against Indiana, Hart collapsed on the sideline and had a seizure. After about 10 minutes, he was moved to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital where he spent the night.
Hart released a statement saying he was back in Ann Arbor on Monday. On Friday night, Hart was back in action on the recruiting trail.
Hart will make his return for a massive Big Ten matchup this afternoon. His undefeated, No. 5 Wolverines will face off against the also-unbeaten No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor.
This highly-anticipated matchup will kickoff at noon ET on Fox.