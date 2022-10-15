Look: Mike Hart Is Back On Michigan Sideline Today

Michigan running back Mike Hart at Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, December 30, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back on the Wolverines sideline this afternoon after his scary medical incident last Saturday.

A Michigan spokesperson confirmed this news to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.

During the first half of last week's game against Indiana, Hart collapsed on the sideline and had a seizure. After about 10 minutes, he was moved to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital where he spent the night.

Hart released a statement saying he was back in Ann Arbor on Monday. On Friday night, Hart was back in action on the recruiting trail.

Hart will make his return for a massive Big Ten matchup this afternoon. His undefeated, No. 5 Wolverines will face off against the also-unbeaten No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor.

This highly-anticipated matchup will kickoff at noon ET on Fox.