Look: Mike Leach Tribute On Field Is Going Viral Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A tribute to former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is on the field at Raymond James Stadium.

Mississippi State is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon and a tribute to Leach can be seen from the 20-yard line to the 30-yard line. A "MIKE" is painted onto the field, though a cowbell is in place for the letter "i."

The cowbell is for how Leach was considered a "pirate" to everyone in the college football community.

Here's a look at the tribute:

The Bulldogs will be trying to honor Leach with a win in this game after he passed away at 61 just a few weeks ago. Zach Arnett is currently the program's head coach after he was Leach's defensive coordinator heading into this season.

Kickoff for Monday's game will be at Noon ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.