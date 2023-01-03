Look: Mike Leach's College Football Playoff Idea Going Viral

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars holds the championship trophy after the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones at the Alamodome on December 28, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

TCU's Sonny Dykes has long been a proponent of an expanded college football playoff, which is set to grow to 12 teams come 2024.

But that's nothing compared to what his friend and late coach Mike Leach had dreamed up. Recalling a story that Leach was on-board for a 64-team playoff akin to March Madness.

Per the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Dykes admitted: "There was probably a 6-hour period where Mike Leach had convinced me we were good for a 64-team playoff. Then I woke up next day and talked my way out of it. ... I told him, 'Mike, we can't play 2 games a week.'"

Dykes' comments had fans remembering the Pirate in McMurphy's mentions.

"Leach," a user said with a broken heart.

It's hard to believe it's already been several weeks since the college football world lost the great Mike Leach, who passed away at 61 due to complications from a heart condition.