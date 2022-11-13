Look: Mike Leach's Halftime Interview With Molly McGrath Goes Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday.

As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.

"Whats your reaction?" Leach asked the sideline reporter. "You're watching the same game I am. I think you oughta comment on it positive or negatively... whatever's running through your mind."

You just knew viewers were going to love this.

"Mike Leach, crazy bastard, with, 'I know you are, but what am I?'" said Duluth News' sports editor. "Also, I'm rooting for Mississippi State to win this because we need to get Mike Leach's postgame take on Thanksgiving sides."

"Treasure..." another replied.

"Coach Leach is a gem," laughed Nick Mantas.

"Tremendous response after a horrible 1st half by the officiating crew," tweeted Chris Hagan.

Never change, Mike.