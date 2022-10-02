Look: Mike Leach's Postgame Interview Went Viral Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mike Leach can talk about anything, especially after a win.

The Mississippi State head coach discussed his team's 42-24 win over Texas A&M before he was asked about weddings.

Alyssa Lang, who was the sideline reporter for this game, asked Leach if he had any advice for her as she's planning her wedding with her fiance and his answers didn't disappoint.

"I would keep it on the down low, which you failed to do that," Leach said. "Don't say anything else about it but as soon as the season is over, go elope, trust me on that."

He then went on to say that her fiance (Trevor), is definitely on his side and if he doesn't have the sense to go elope, he wants him to call his phone.

Leach has always been a national treasure when it comes to postgame interviews and that looks unlikely to change.

Here's hoping that Lang's fiance calls Leach at some point before the wedding.