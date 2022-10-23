Look: Mike Leach's Postgame Rant Following Loss Goes Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When Mike Leach speaks to the media following a game, you know whatever he's going to say will be good.

Leach, who's the head coach at Mississippi State, absolutely blasted his team following its 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. He especially went after the wide receivers after none of them had over 75 receiving yards in the loss before talking about dinosaurs.

“Well I think we need to use our hands better," Leach said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "We don’t move our hands very good. You know, when I was a kid and I was in grade school, there was this nice big dinosaur guy. I can’t remember the gas station, but they would give you a free dinosaur toy if you filled up there. That’s back when they had commercials on TV and then they would give something to the kids like me."

"And then the idea was that you should raise hell with your parents every time you’re in the station wagon. We had one, a good classic like one off the Wonder Years, one of those fake woody ones, you know, fake painted-on wood. But then the best is it would always without exception the finish and the varnish on it would peel. So then it looked more bogus than ever.”

Leach then went on to say that he thinks his receivers are about to have their arms go extinct after all of the drops that they had in the loss.

Hopefully, his team will take something from those quotes going into its next game against Auburn in two weeks.