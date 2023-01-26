Look: Mike McCarthy Was Asked If Kellen Moore Will Return

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the Dallas Cowboys season came to a disappointing end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers for the second straight season.

After looking like one of the top teams in the NFC for much of the season, the Cowboys sent a message with a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Dak Prescott and company took a step back a week later against the 49ers.

Now, as the team heads into the offseason, head coach Mike McCarthy will have plenty to evaluate. One of those evaluations will be offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, whom McCarthy was asked about today.

"I really don’t want to play this game. It’s been a long couple days. Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. Every coach will be evaluated. The evaluation takes more than one day,” McCarthy said via reporter Jori Epstein.

Moore emerged as a head coaching candidate, interviewing for several openings over the past two years. However, McCarthy clearly isn't certain that Moore will return to Dallas in 2023.

