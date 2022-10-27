Look: Mike McCarthy's Practice Outfit Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys showed up to practice on Thursday afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy was wearing an interesting outfit.

To be more accurate, he was sporting some interesting headgear. McCarthy showed up to practice wearing a bucket hat, which caught the attention of reporters.

He had a pretty good explanation for the outfit, though. According to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, he's seeing a dermatologist in the near future.

"Mike McCarthy explained this ensemble with bucket hat for practice as preparation for visit next week with dermatologist. Bill Parcells tried this look once," Werder said.

You be the judge.

Dallas sits at 5-2 on the season and recently welcomed back star quarterback Dak Prescott from injury.

McCarthy and company will have a good chance to earn their sixth win of the season with a contest against the Chicago Bears coming up. Then again, the Bears just shocked the football world by going into Foxboro and taking down the New England Patriots.