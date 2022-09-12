Look: Mike McCarthy's Reaction To Dak's Injury Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy and the rest of Cowboys Nation had the same reaction to Dak Prescott's thumb injury on Sunday night.

NBC's cameras caught the Dallas coach speaking to the training staff after the game and his face said it all:

The interaction started to viral among NFL fans on Twitter.

"He knows his head coaching career is coming to an end," one user replied.

"Dead man walking…. he know Sean Payton getting his interview suit ready!!!" another said.

"Bro getting fired," a Ravens fan laughed.

"Mike McCarthy might as well starting looking for houses outside of Texas on Zillow."

"We cooked," cried a Cowboys fan.

Could be a long year in Big D.