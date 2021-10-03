Look: Mike McCarthy’s Sweatshirt Going Viral On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was trending on social media last week for his questionable clock management. This week, the Super Bowl-winning head coach is trending for his vibrant sideline attire.

Fans are wondering about the sweatshirt the Cowboys head coach is wearing on Sunday.

“What the bloody hell is Mike McCarthy wearing today?” one fan asked.

What the bloody hell is Mike McCarthy wearing today? pic.twitter.com/JixlkUnI4L — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) October 3, 2021

The sweatshirt is being worn for a very good reason, though.

The sweatshirt is part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” campaign, raising money for cancer research and awareness.

“The NFL’s Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association, and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk. Each year, every NFL team raises awareness during their Crucial Catch game, which features on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements. Crucial Catch games also present a special opportunity to honor cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer,” NFL.com writes.

The Cowboys are taking on the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.