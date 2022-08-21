Look: Mike Tirico Has Special Message For Notre Dame Fans

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Sportscaster Mike Tirico hosts the Golden Goggle Awards at Faena Forum Miami Beach on December 07, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mike Tirico may no longer be on the call for Saturday's in South Bend, but the NBC Football voice let Notre Dame fans know how much it meant to him to be in the booth for so many of the Irish's games in recent years.

"With CFB starting next Sat, just wanted to thank [Notre Dame Football], Irish fans & the people of South Bend," Tirico tweeted.

"So enjoyed this view and the unforgettable experience the last 6 autumns calling [Notre Dame on NBC]. Look forward to watching Jac, Jason & Zora this fall before calling [Sunday Night Football on NBC] games"

NBC's Notre Dame broadcast will now be handled by Cris Collinsworth's son, Jac, and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for the foreseeable future.

Tirico was beloved in the college football booth, but will now go full-time on SNF as the legendary Al Michaels shifts most of his focus to Amazon's new Thursday Night telecast.

Notre Dame starts the season with a massive game against Ohio State on September 3.