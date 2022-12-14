Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers.

"Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said on 93.7 The Fan.

The Panthers have connections to Tomlin since owner David Tepper was once a minority owner of the Steelers.

In reality, the Steelers love Tomlin and the job he has done so he's not going to be heading anywhere during the offseason.

Tomlin will get at least a couple more seasons to get this thing turned around before the team even thinks about letting him go. This isn't an organization that just dumps coaches after one bad year.

In almost 16 seasons, Tomlin has a 159-93-2 record and has also led the Steelers to a Super Bowl in 2008-09.

As Tomlin once said, never say never, but never.