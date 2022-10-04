Look: Mike Tomlin's Comment On Von Miller Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had another "Tomlinism" quote during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Tomlin was asked about Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller heading into Sunday's matchup between the two teams and he had an epic line about him.

"Some of us are aliens visiting from another planet," Tomlin said.

That is the perfect way to describe one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Miller signed a massive six-year $120 million deal with the Bills this past offseason and has played well in his first four games.

He currently has seven total tackles, three sacks, and two passes defended through four games.

Miller joined the Bills after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past February. He played in eight games while he was a Ram and compiled 31 total tackles (23 solo), five sacks, and one forced fumble before becoming a free agent.

The Steelers will have to be on high alert when he's on the field next Sunday.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.