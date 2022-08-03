Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same.

"We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said.

In other words, this looks to be equity vs equality in Tomlin's eyes.

For example, Tomlin is going to treat everyone fairly based on how they look, but he's not going to treat someone the same with regard to football. Veterans have different rules compared to rookies and second-year players.

It's only a matter of time before Tomlin comes up with another legendary quote to pass along to everyone.

His legend only continues to grow.