Look: Mike Trout In An Awful Slump This Weekend

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 14: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before playing against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Even the legendary Mike Trout can get in a pretty awful slump.

Trout has struck out seven straight times, all at the hands of the Houston Astros.

The series began on Friday night. Game 2 was earlier this afternoon. The Angels lost both games by a combined score of 17-2.

Trout is 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts in the two AL West battles. The Angels are officially down bad.

"Barring an Angels miracle comeback that gets Mike Trout to the plate again... This is the first time in his career he's struck out at least 3 times without reaching base safely in back-to-back games. He's 0 for 7 with 7 Ks," says Jeff Fletcher.

"Mike Trout in this series against the Astros: Friday: 0-for-3, three strikeouts. Saturday: 0-for-3, three strikeouts," wrote Brian McTaggart.

"Jose Urquidy had another amazing start for the Astros and he had an immaculate day against Mike Trout — striking him out 3 times on 9 pitches!," said Apollo Media.

"Mike Trout has now struck out in his last 7 at-bats. He has swung and missed 10 times in 13 swings. He has seen just 13 pitches in his 4 strikeouts today," said Sam Blum.

Even Trout has bad days, through they're few and far in between.

The Angels, meanwhile, are not immune to bad days. They have plenty of them.