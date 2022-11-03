Look: Mike Tyson Had Unfortunate Fall While "Skateboarding"

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson has legendary fists. Feet, not so much.

With Tony Hawk in his podcast studio, the former boxing great briefly gave skateboarding a shot. He jumped on the board and immediately seemed to sense something could go wrong when saying he was "gonna stop this."

A second later, Tyson lost balance and fell backward. The 56-year-old fortunately slid right onto a conveniently located chair.

"I'm OK, baby," Tyson said to the camera, presumably operated by his wife. "Nothing happened."

Tyson seemingly does not get along well with boards. The former heavyweight champion fell off a hoverboard in 2015. That was a far nastier landing on his floor, but he had fun at his own expense by crediting the hoverboard with a knockout.

Because of the well-positioned chair, everyone in the studio laughed off Tyson's latest skateboarding blunder. Perhaps the slip-up gave Tyson and Hawk something to discuss while recording the Hotboxin' podcast.