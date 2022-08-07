Look: Mike Tyson Is Extremely Furious With Hulu

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu.

The popular streaming service is airing a Mike Tyson docuseries, though the legendary boxer isn't a fan of it.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me," he wrote.

Tyson added: "Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n----- they can sell on the auction block."

The showrunner addressed the criticism.

"We just wanted to tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel," Karin Gist said. "Challenging what people think they know about Mike and hoping that they come away from the series with something else to think about. Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicit society has been? That was the intention, that was the North Star for the writers' room as we were crafting stories."