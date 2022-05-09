Look: Mike Tyson Reacts To Canelo Alvarez's Shocking Loss

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

In one of the biggest boxing upsets of the past five years, global superstar Canelo Alvarez suffered just the second loss of his career at the hands of Dmitry Bivol. Over the weekend, boxing icon Mike Tyson weighed in on what he saw.

In a video he shared on social media, Tyson explained that Canelo wasn't using his jabs effectively to keep Bivol from getting in close for harder punches. He then cut to his weight room, where he used the punching bag to demonstrate how Canelo should have been boxing during the fight.

"I'm thinking that if [Canelo] had been using his jabs effectively, hard, the guy wouldn't have been able to come in (close)," Tyson said. "The guy was coming in and wasn't worried about Canelo's jab."

Tyson concluded that if Canelo had jabbed more, it would have been "a different fight."

Mike Tyson might be right on the money there as far as one aspect Canelo Alvarez was lacking against Dmitry Bivol. Through the first few rounds Bivol dominated Canelo in terms of punches thrown and landed.

Alvarez got his shots in and kept the fight close throughout. But Bivol won the unanimous decision with 115-113 scores across the board.

No doubt Alvarez will want a rematch to avenge just the second loss of his career. Perhaps in that rematch he'll take Mike Tyson's advice.

