Look: Mike Vrabel Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter’s Question

Mike Vrabel’s Friday afternoon press conference was short-lived.

Vrabel was asked a couple of questions about the addition of Zach Cunningham and each time he answered that he didn’t want to talk about it until next week. When a third question was asked, he walked out and used an expletive in the process.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters he doesn’t want to talk about the Zach Cunningham addition until next week. After getting a 3rd question about him, Vrabel left. “This is fu***** ridiculous.” Press conference lasted under 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Bs2DNt5WMZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2021

Cunningham was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Thursday after he was with the Houston Texans.

He ended up getting waived on Wednesday after he was inactive for Houston’s Week 13 matchup against Indianapolis due to being late for a COVID-19 test.

Per ESPN, this was the second time that Cunningham had to be inactive due to violating team rules. He also sat out the first quarter of Week 2 against Cleveland due to being tardy.

Cunningham was having a strong season for Houston before he was waived. He currently has 67 total tackles (32 solo) along with one forced fumble and three passes defended.

He was coming off the best season of his career in 2020 when he finished with 164 total tackles (106 solo) with three sacks, a forced fumble, and two passed defended.

It remains to be seen if Vrabel will have him active for next Sunday’s game against the Steelers.