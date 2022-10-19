Look: Military Veteran's Message For Tom Brady Goes Viral

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady compared the demand of an NFL season to shipping off for active duty in the military.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,'” Brady said during his Let's Go! podcast.

Several fans have criticized Brady for this controversial take. Brad Thomas, who fought in Black Hawk Down as an Army Ranger, made fun of the NFL quarterback on Wednesday morning.

Thomas shared a photoshopped picture of Brady in his football pads alongside himself and his Delta Force team.

Take a look at the photo here:

In a separate Instagram post, Thomas called Brady's comparison “naive and offensive on many levels."

Surely Brady had no malicious intent with his comments, but clearly some people took his message the wrong way.