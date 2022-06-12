Look: Mina Kimes Threw Out 1st Pitch At MLB Game Friday Night

ESPN writer and analyst Mina Kimes always reps the Pacific Northwest on-air with her Seattle fandom.

And on Friday night, Kimes had the honor of tossing out the first pitch for the Seattle Mariners game against the Red Sox.

Despite her nerves, Kims threw a perfect strike to Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell.

MLB fans reacted to Kimes' pitch on social media over the weekend.

"LOL she is just the cutest," said one user.

"Yessss good toss Mina!!" another cheered.

"Crushed it Mina Kimes. That's no easy thing to do," tweeted Football Guys' Joe Bryant.

"Mina Kimes first pitch review: Impossibly perfect, can’t believe how accurately she threw a baseball 20 MPH, even a nice frame from Trammell to steal a strike," said a Mariners fan page.

"So glad I chose to make the Mariners my 2022 team, this here was everything," said Mike Taddow.

"Amazing!!" tweeted ESPN colleague Tony Reali. "Mina Kimes first pitch is a strike! Wow, did she get into the zone to do it!"

Nice toss, Mina!