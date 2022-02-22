The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes’ Tweet About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Mina Kimes

Perhaps no NFL analyst is happier to be on vacation this week than ESPN’s Mina Kimes. On Tuesday, the “NFL Live” crew member and crossword enthusiast tweeted her reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ ambiguous Instagram post.

“[That feeling when] you wake up on vacation and realize you have zero professional obligations to analyze a cryptic Instagram post,” Kimes tweeted along with a GIF.

Late last night, the Packers QB posted a “Monday Night Gratitude,” to his IG, thanking ex Shailene Woodley before pivoting to some of his professional relationships.

Kimes’ tweet got plenty of reaction from fans and fellow media members.

“Mina is a legend,” laughed one user.

“Same,” commented another.

“One of the reasons I’m glad I don’t have a daily show anymore,” replied former ESPN radio host Mike Golic. “Don’t have to go down these ridiculous rabbit holes.”

“Congrats you deserve it!!” Golic’s wife added.

With the offseason just getting started, there’s sure to be plenty more Aaron Rodgers posts to mull over.

