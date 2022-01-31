Look: Mina Kimes’ Tweet About Jimmy Garoppolo Going Viral

The Mina Kimes vs. Jeff Garcia “feud” came to a fitting end on Sunday night.

Earlier this week, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback criticized Kimes for her comments on Jimmy Garoppolo. Garcia believes that Kimes, who never played football, shouldn’t be able to comment on the game. The ESPN analyst was pretty critical of Garoppolo for his performance in the playoffs so far this season.

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL,” Garcia wrote on social media. “The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f–k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an amen? Peace.”

Kimes had said that Jimmy G. was like the student who doesn’t do much for the group project, but they still get an “A,” anyway.

“Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well,” she tweeted.

Sunday night, following Jimmy G’s game-ending interception, she had another tweet.

Well played, Mina.