Look: Minor League Baseball Streaker Video Goes Viral

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

If you're going to run onto the field during a Portland Pickles game, just know their mascot will be on the prowl.

This past weekend, a streaker ran on the field at Walker Stadium during the top of the fifth inning.

Portland's mascot, Dillon the Pickle, decided to take matters into his own hands. Roughly 10 seconds after the streaker got on the field, Dillon laid him out.

Dillon the Pickle rocked this streaker so hard that his drink went flying up in the air. Thankfully, this moment was caught on video.

Here's another angle of this high-speed collision:

This fan learned the hard way that you don't mess with Dillon the Pickle.

The Pickles will be back in action this Tuesday against the Cowlitz Black Bears.