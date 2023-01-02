Look: Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach On First Play

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Mississippi State Bulldogs honored their late coach Mike Leach on the first play of Monday's bowl game. Not only with their pirate-themed helmets, but by lining up in an honorary Air Raid formation and observing a moment of silence for the beloved offensive mastermind:

The touching gesture got some reaction from fans on Twitter.

"Early 92 post wheel," a fan said with a heart.

Leach's former team, Texas Tech, also did something similar in their Texas Bowl matchup with his Egg Bowl rival Ole Miss which warmed the hearts of many around the college football world.

In many ways it's still hard to believe he's gone. But his legacy will certainly live on not only in the schools and communities he touched along the way, but on nearly every college football Saturday with the way offense is played in this era.

Long live the Pirate.