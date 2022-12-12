Look: Mississippi State Quarterback Praying For Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mike Leach is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Mississippi State head coach had to be taken to the hospital on Sunday with a serious medical condition.

Prayers have been pouring in for the longtime head coach and that continued on Monday when quarterback Will Rogers tweeted out a picture of him and his coach.

Rogers has been with the program since Leach took it over in 2020. During that time, he's compiled 10,428 yards through the air, 81 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Leach is reportedly still fighting in the hospital, per a report from Crissy Froyd on Monday morning.

"According to sources, the situation with Mike Leach continues to be serious but there have not been many updates since the university released its statement earlier today. Coach is still fighting. Keep Mike and Sharon in your thoughts and prayers," Froyd tweeted.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mike Leach and his family.