Look: Missouri Loses Game To Auburn In Heartbreaking Fashion

The Missouri Tigers fell to the Auburn Tigers in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri held Auburn to a field goal on the first possession of overtime, giving the team an opportunity to win the game with a touchdown. The Tigers nearly got that game-winning score, but running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball just before crossing the endzone plane.

The Eliah Drinkwitz-led squad were inches away from claiming victory — instead they fell to Auburn 17-14.

The officials met in the endzone to discuss whether or not Peat got into the endzone. After some tense deliberation, they ruled that he came up just short.

Missouri is now 2-2 to start the 2022 season, notching wins over Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian and losses to Kansas State, Auburn.

This loss marks the beginning of a tough stretch of football for the Tigers. They'll face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs next weekend, followed by a matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators.